Charles "Charlie" Kenneth Flesch, 81, passed away, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home, on the family farm in Mico, TX. Charlie was born in the Bronx, New York, NY to Charles Flesch and Margaret McGrath Flesch. Charlie joined the United States Air Force in 1957, at the age of 18, where he served his country, for 30 years, and achieved the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E9). During his career in the Air Force he toured in France and fought in the Vietnam War. For 18 of his 30 years in the Air Force, Charlie was a training instructor (TI). Some of Charlie's military awards and decorations include the Department of Defense Meritorious Service medal with two bronze Oak Leaf clusters; the Air Force Commendation medal with one bronze Oak Leaf cluster; the Distinguished Presidential Unit citation; the Joint Meritorious Unit award; the Air Force Outstanding Unit award with "V" device and three bronze Oak Leaf clusters; the Air Force Good Conduct medal with seven Oak Leaf clusters; the Army Good Conduct medal with one bronze loop; the National Defense Service medal; the Vietnam Service medal with four bronze service stars; the Air Force Overseas Short Tour ribbon; the Air Force Overseas Long Tour ribbon; the Air Force Longevity Service award ribbon with one silver Oak Leaf cluster and one bronze Oak Leaf cluster; the NCO Professional Military Education graduate ribbon with one Oak Leaf cluster; the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship ribbon; the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm; the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal and the Air Force Training ribbon. Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Suzann Mae Flesch; children, Robert Flesch; Kevin Flesch (Carla Newman); and Virginia "Gina" Flesch; stepchildren, Tony Jackson (Marie); Mary Van Dongen (Ryan); and Kelli Waltz (Mark); grandchildren, Krystal Kahl (Bret), Karah Cummings (Chris) and Raeny Smith; step grandchildren, Patti Gallegos-Rua (Mike); Kyle Gallegos (Samantha); Sydney Norris; Collin Van Dongen and Ryan Jackson; great-grandchildren

Addison Kahl, Karson Kahl and Rilynn Cummings; step great-grandchildren, Xavier Gallegos-Rua; Michael Gallegos-Rua; Makayla Gallegos-Rua; Conner Gallegos and Reagan Gallegos and many other family members and friends that meant so much to him. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sarah "Sally" Flesch and step grandson, Tyler Norris. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will be Friday, Sept. 11, at 12:15 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at 2:15 pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. After the Graveside Service please join us in celebrating the life of Charlie at a gathering at 123 Private Road 377, Rio Medina TX 78066 for food and drinks, while sharing our memories of Charlie. Please Note, the number of people allowed in the funeral home is limited. Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery is also limiting the number of attendees to 25 persons and will be for immediate family and limited close friends. Social distancing must be practiced and face coverings are required at both locations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hondo Animal Control Services at 1600 Ave M, Hondo TX 78861, in memory of Charlie and his love for animals, especially those in need of rescuing. Please notate "in memory of Charlie Flesch" on the donation.

