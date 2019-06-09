December 28, 1950 - June 1, 2019

Charles L. Dailey, a lifetime resident of San Antonio, who was born December 28, 1950, died on June 1, 2019, at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Dorothy Dailey, and is survived by his brother, John T. Dailey, and his wife, Gayle, his sister, Serene Van Winkle, and husband, Les & his sister, Tammy Dailey, in addition to a number of nieces & nephews. Charles graduated from Antonian High School in 1969, attended San Antonio College and later served with the U.S. Army in Viet Nam in the early 1970's. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, Charles returned to San Antonio and began working with his father in the family business, John Dailey's Liquors. After the sale of the business in the late 1990's, he enjoyed a successful career with H.E.B., as one of its Wine and Beer Managers, until his death. A musician in his youth, Charles continued to enjoy music throughout his life. He also enjoyed jogging, biking and weekly round of golf. In addition, and in connection with his work for H.E.B., he traveled to and spent time in various exotic destinations, both in the States and in Europe. Known for his quick wit and engaging smile, Charles made many good friends during his lifetime. He will be missed.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019

10:45 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019