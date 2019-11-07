|
Charles Leo Elliott, Jr. was born on the 18th of March 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland the son of Charles Leo Elliott, Sr. and Barbara Smith Elliott. He passed away on Monday, the 4th of November 2019. Charlie grew up in the Baltimore area attending the college preparatory and military academy The McDonogh School. He enjoyed athletics and competition. He was a running back for The McDonough school and later a running back for the 150 lb. football team at Princeton University. He lettered in football, baseball and lacrosse. After he graduated from Princeton University, Charlie served in the Navy as Lieutenant Junior Grade commanding a team on a destroyer escort. After his Naval service Charlie earned his Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He met his first wife there, Susan Elizabeth Ley Elliott, who is the mother of their two sons. Charlie was a hardworking man who had a long and prosperous career in finance and corporate valuation. His career success culminated in his formation of the business partnership called Howard Frazier Barker Elliott.Houston is where he called home for the last forty years, raising his two sons Christopher and Andrew. He was a caring and generous father and grandfather always making sure his family was cared for and provided for. He was an avid reader and loved books on history, war, science and art.Charlie is survived by his sons Christopher and Andrew (and daughter-in-law Jennifer) and sister Barbara, as well as his three lovely granddaughters Alexandra, Sarah and Julia. The funeral service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 8th of November, in The Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Diane Landon is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 117, Chicago, IL 60601. Please visit Mr. Elliott's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 7, 2019