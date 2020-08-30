Charles Les Bates was born September 26, 1938 to Charlie and Eunice Bates in Sabinal, Texas on their farm where he was raised with his brothers Tommy, Jerry, and Gary. Les followed in the footsteps of his Dad and brother Tommy attending the TRIO one-room schoolhouse. In 1954 Les graduated from Sabinal High School where he played football winning district honors. He and his lifetime best friend Kurt Sidel were the top of their class. At the age of 16 Les began his college schooling at Texas A&M University Kingsville. There he graduated with honors receiving his bachelor's degree in Physics and Math. He was granted a fellowship to continue his education at A&M University. There he earned his Masters and Doctorate degrees in nuclear physics and math. He not only graduated again with honors but was informed that he was among the top ten math and physics graduates in the nation. Between receiving his masters and doctorate degrees he married MaryKaye (Crabtree). They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June. After finishing his education, he went to work at the Scientific Laboratories in Las Alamos, New Mexico where he worked for two years.

In the fall of 1963 he and MaryKaye returned to the warm South, moving to San Antonio to work for Southwest Research. His work there for 40 years involved travelling all over the United States and the world checking for vibrations at nuclear power plants. He made many friends at Southwest Research and enjoyed playing baseball with them. He enjoyed hunting elk and deer in New Mexico and Colorado. And in Texas he hunted deer and turkey and also loved fishing. He enjoyed his children's activities. He coached his son's baseball teams and attended their football games and his daughter, Beth's, track and volleyball games. He worked with the John Marshall high school auction committee and attended the AG shows that his children participated in. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas cowboys and the Astros. He was devoted to his family, instilling strong core values such as integrity, fairness, loyalty, respect and self-discipline. Church and family came first for Les. Les and MaryKaye were members of Manor Baptist Church for over 20 years and Crossroads Baptist church for 27 years where Les was also a greeter. Les is survived by his wife MaryKaye, son Barry (Kathy), daughter Beth Bates, grandsons Troy, Zack, Chad, Sam, and Chance (Julia) and great-granddaughters Addison and Kay Lee. He is also survived by brothers Jerry (Betty-Jo), Gary (Elaine), sister-in-law Peggy Bates and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Eunice Bates and his oldest son Bill Bates.

The Bates family would like to thank all his doctors and especially Dr. Trakhtenbroit who cares for Les for over 20 years and Dr. Ramon. Terri Rubio and Mike Gravitt were faithful caregivers to Les, giving extra attention to him and giving assistance to the family.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church in San Antonio. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 followed by the service from 11:00 to 12:00pm. Burial will be at 2:30 at Sabinal Cemetery. Flower donations are welcomed or you can donate to a charity of your choice.