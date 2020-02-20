|
Charles Martin Leake passed away on February 17, 2020, as a result of a hit and run automobile accident in Denver, Colorado. Born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22, 1967, he never knew a stranger---his contagious smile and intense love for family and friends will be remembered forever. He loved the outdoors; and as a boy he enjoyed many happy times at Leakewood, a family vacation home in Rockport, Texas, where fishing, crabbing, and sailing were perfect fits for his fun-loving, adventuresome spirit. He attended Alamo Heights High School, graduated from the Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, Colorado, and earned his BA degree at Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, worked in the mortgage industry, and established several start-up businesses. The mountains and streams of Colorado provided an ideal setting for an active life well-lived, a place where he mixed work with the fun of fly-fishing, skiing, and golf. He was happiest when spending time with his fifteen-year-old son, teaching him to hunt and fish in Colorado and Texas, sharing both nature and nurture with "Little Charlie." He is survived by his son, Charles Marlin Hayworth Leake; brother Clint M. Leake (Maria); sister Margaret Leake Gunn (Sean); nephew, Curtis Mason Gunn; niece, Ella Grace Gunn; and aunt, Mary Margaret Mueller, all of San Antonio; and by legions of wonderful friends. His parents, Clint Murchison Leake and Priscilla Mueller Atherton, preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank the Reverend Beth Knowlton of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Debbie Chesney, Porter Loring, and countless other friends and family members who have provided support during this difficult time. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests The First Tee of San Antonio, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, or a .
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 East Pecan Street, San Antonio, Texas, 78205.
