December 21, 1931 - June 9, 2019

Charles D. "Chuck" McCullough, a retired clergyman of the United Methodist Church, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born in Central, Indiana his boyhood was in Alexandria, Indiana where he graduated from High School in 1949. He experienced his home as being loving and God-fearing, with a heavy emphasis on God's judgement and the need for one to fine "the will of God" and fulfill it in every phase of life. The pursuit of knowledge being an important part in Chuck's life he attended college at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois; the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri; Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee; Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas; Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, Missouri; the University of California Santa Barbara; and Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Reverend McCullough's ordained ministry began in Kansas where he served the Camp Creek Emmanuel United Methodist Church near Atchison, Kansas, 1957-63; and the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas 1963-67. After a number of years in ecumenical campus ministry chaplain's posts he returned to the parish, pastoring at First United Methodist Church in Mission, Texas from 1985-95 and Oxford United Methodist Church in San Antonio, Texas, from 1994-95. In the same month of his retirement (June '95), Mr. McCullough entered the Clinical pastoral Education (C.P.E) program in the Baptist Hospital System in San Antonio. A year and a half later, when he turned 65, he fully retired. Though his love of sports was not encouraged during his boyhood, it continued throughout his adult life. While basketball was the only sport in which he truly excelled, he also enjoyed golf, bowling, table tennis, and racket ball. During 20 years of participation in Senior Olympics, he never failed to get at least one medal, accumulating, in basketball: 32 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze medals. And in table tennis, 2 gold. Preceding Chuck in entering into peace were his parents; Herman and Bertha; and brothers, Arvil (Al) and Paul McCullough. Also preceding him into peace were step-sons, David and Jim Spalding; and son-in-law, Todd Morrison. Mr. McCullough is survived by his wife, Jean, who he often said is the most nurturing person he has ever known. Also surviving are two daughters: Mrs. Kira Ciupek of Temple, Texas, and Mrs. Dana Morrison of Pipe Creek, Texas. He was the proud grandfather of his daughters' 6 children: Evangeline, Clyde, and Joy Ciupek; and Tiffany Lopez, Jessica Buikema and Ryan Stevenson. His great grandchildren: Zoe and Bradly Lopez; Dylan, Joshua and Jasmine Buikema; and Mia and Layla Stevenson. He was the step-father of Trish Martinez of Helotes; and Mrs. Jenne Duerler also of Helotes. Also remaining from Jean's family are 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Surviving from his family of origin are brothers: Lee McCullough of Rochester, Minnesota; Doyle McCullough of Brazil, Tennessee; and a sister, Eileen Morgan of Peoria, Arizona, along with a large number of nieces and nephews.





MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, JUNE 22, 2019

2:30 P.M.

HELOTES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

13222 BANDERA RD., HELOTES, TX 78023



Reverend Jim Sweet will preside.



