August 27, 1932 - July 23, 2019
Charles McKinney was born in Guadalupe County, Texas to Carlton and Zenobia McKinney.
He leaves his children to cherish his memories: Charles McKinney, Jr. (Bridget) Stanley McKinney (Toni), Bessie Rogers (Reggie), Steven McKinney (Betty), Cathy Jones (Philip) and Wanda Hayden; 13 grand children and 12 great grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred McKinney, parents; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Services will be as follow: Wake-Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm to 6pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W. W. White Road
Funeral-Monday July 29, 2019 at 11am at Greater Corinth Baptist Church; 500 S New Braunfels Avenue San Antonio Texas 78203
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019