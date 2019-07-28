Home

Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Charles Mckinney Sr.


1932 - 2019
Charles Mckinney Sr. Obituary
August 27, 1932 - July 23, 2019
Charles McKinney was born in Guadalupe County, Texas to Carlton and Zenobia McKinney.

He leaves his children to cherish his memories: Charles McKinney, Jr. (Bridget) Stanley McKinney (Toni), Bessie Rogers (Reggie), Steven McKinney (Betty), Cathy Jones (Philip) and Wanda Hayden; 13 grand children and 12 great grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred McKinney, parents; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Services will be as follow: Wake-Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2pm to 6pm at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. W. W. White Road

Funeral-Monday July 29, 2019 at 11am at Greater Corinth Baptist Church; 500 S New Braunfels Avenue San Antonio Texas 78203
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
