St Francis of Assisi Church
4201 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
4201 DeZavala Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Charles P. Steinmetz


Charles P. Steinmetz
Charles P. Steinmetz Obituary
8/27/1931 - 4/9/2019
Married for Sixty Four years to his devoted wife and partner Jacqueline B. Steinmetz. Served Twenty Two years in the U.S. Army and retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1977. Charles was an amazing example of Love, Strength, and Courage to all Six of his children; Sheri, Jan, Chad, Tim, Jill, and Christopher. A lifelong Catholic, Charles spent his entire life in service to God, Family, and Country, as a longtime member of many service organizations including; The Knights of Columbus, the St. Francis of Assisi Men's Club, Southwest Texas Rotary President, and The Boy Scouts of America.
A Celebration of life Mass for Charles will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church, on April 27 at 10am. The church is located at 4201 DeZavala Rd. San Antonio Texas 78249. Mass will be followed by a reception in the church hall.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019
