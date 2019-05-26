|
March 21, 1936 - May 17, 2019
Charles Patrick Cavaretta, M.D. walked into the arms of Christ on May 17, 2019.
He was born on March 21, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Joseph and Rose Cavaretta. He graduated from Canisius High School and Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. and earned his M.D. from New York Medical College. He served as a Captain in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. After completing his residency in Internal Medicine, his military service took him to William Beaumont Hospital, where he learned to love El Paso. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine and practiced Rheumatology and Internal Medicine with the Internal Medicine Group for more than 20 years.
He married Teresa Marie Martin (whom he called "Mother Teresa" a/k/a "The Hammer") on June 14, 1958 and they were blessed with six amazing and talented children: Joseph Anthony (Amy Beth Bennett); Thomas Michael (Marcy Rettig); Laura Anne (Ira Schwartz); Teresa Elaine (Ray Luterbach); Ellyn Marie (Don Black); Mary Francis (Christopher Dockens) and 10 grand children (Sophia, Sienna, Joseph, Nicholas, Ryan, Michelle, Timothy, Tyler, Christopher and Shilo.) He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joseph, his brother, James Cavaretta and his sister, Sylvia Chaplin. His parting gift to his wife and family was to bring all of his children together one last time for Mother's Day.
Dr. Cavaretta touched many lives as a physician, a parent, a mentor, a teacher, a community advocate, a barfly, and a friend. He opened the Cliff Medical Building with a team of physicians; he owned and operated the Cincinnati Club near UTEP; he taught medical students at the Paul Foster School of Medicine; he was instrumental in starting the El Paso Insights Museum; and he opened Sam D. Young Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the first Rehab Hospitals in El Paso. He served as Chief of Staff at Providence Memorial Hospital and volunteered, serving his fellow veterans at the VA until only weeks before his death.
He was a devoted Catholic and a faithful member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He sent all of his children to Catholic Schools and participated in A.C.T.S. retreats. He volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and supported many other charities.
When his children were growing up and reported that they met someone new, he always asked "Did they say they knew me?" and the answer was always "Yes." He loved to have fun - for example; riding a tricycle off the diving board at their family pool, to entertain his children and friends. He had a wicked sense of humor and a very large collection of hats and sunglasses.
His father, Guiseppe (Joseph) was born in Vallelunga, Sicily, Italy. Charles was very proud of his Italian heritage, and took many trips to Italy with his family. He traveled to the Village of Vallelunga, where he was presented with a medal of honor by the Mayor. He obtained a copy of the birth and death records from the Village which traced his family's history. His children and grandchildren have embraced his loyalty to his Italian heritage. He was a member of El Paso's Amici, Italian American Club, through which he made many personal and professional connections.
A Rosary will be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler, Friday, May 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. For the last 5 years of his life, our father always told us to go to church. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvedere. Dad, you finally got your wish! We love you. A Celebration of Life will be held after the mass at the Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019