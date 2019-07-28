Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder Funeral Home
1645 E Main St
League City, TX 77573
(281) 332-2727
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
10114 Highway 6
Hitchcock, TX
View Map
Wake
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,
10114 Highway 6,
Hitchcock, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church,
10114 Highway 6
Hitchcock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Trcka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Paul "Chuck" Trcka


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Paul "Chuck" Trcka Obituary
May 21, 1940 - July 24, 2019
CHARLES PAUL "CHUCK" TRCKA, age 79, was called home to Heaven at 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Chuck was born on May 21, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas. He was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was highly involved in his church community. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Charlie) Paul Trcka, Sr. and Elizabeth Frances (Witte) Trcka.
Chuck is survived by Toni, his loving wife of 28 years. He is also survived by four sons and 11 grandchildren: Jeff Trcka - Lindsey & Taylor; Todd & Lisanne Trcka - Jackson, Turner, & Arrington; Greg & Kristine Trcka - Sydney, Colton, Joe, & Jake; Paul & Rikki Fonte - Matthew, Andrew, Josh, & Rylee.
Chuck is also survived by his siblings: Kathleen Taylor and husband, Hugh; Don Trcka and wife, Bev; Paul Trcka and wife Cherie; and Randy Trcka and friend, Sara. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Madeline Cascio, and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who have cared for Chuck throughout his illness, especially during his last few hospital stays.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Crowder Funeral Home in League City.
Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. John Kappe will serve as the Celebrant. Immediately following the Mass, a luncheon will be held in Madonna Hall. After lunch there will be a procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chuck's brothers: Don Trcka & Randy Trcka; cousin, H.C.Kosler; and nephews, Mark Cascio, Michael Cascio, and Michael Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Jamie Boullion, David Leak, and Hugh Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now