28 January 1936 - 25 May 2019
Spring Branch, Texas - An amazing man, Charles Ray Sharp, aged 83, passed in peace on 25 May 2019 in San Antonio, after a short illness from an infection of his artificial heart valve. He did not have to die but mistakes happen, and despite all advocacy, sometimes the fight is lost. Preceded in death by his parents Consuelo Naomi Smith and Leslie Lively Sharp and siblings: Gladys Sharp, Donald "Sonny" Sharp, and Ruby Sharp Jakymiak.
Chuck leaves behind his heart and joy of 49 years, Sharon Milner Sharp. Charles is also survived by his sisters - Lois Terry and Darlene Welch (Bill); his children - Steve Sharp (Dorothy), Sheryl Rae Sharp Niemann (Paul), Brian Sharp, Jeff Anderson (Diane Richards), Scott Anderson and Kristi Sharp Vogt (Thorsten); his beloved grandchildren - Sara Sharp Martin (Sean), Ellen Sharp, Dylan Sharp, Conor Sharp, and Jennifer Niemann; great-grandchildren - Dinah Martin, Julia Sharp and Preston Martin.
Charles entered this world in St Joseph, Missouri, 28 January 1936, the fifth child born to a homemaker and an auto mechanic. As a young man he felt that life was intended to be lived to its fullest, so at 17 he joined the United States Air Force in order to travel; making friends everywhere he went, and always giving a helping hand to his fellow human.
The USAF was the perfect fit for Chuck's first career; beginning in finance, dabbling in the UFO world and settling into computer systems management. Charles rose steadily through the ranks, earning multiple Good Conduct medals and Service and Marksmanship ribbons. After twenty-six years of distinguished service, in 1979, Chuck retired a Chief Master Sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force, and achieved by only 1% of the entire force - and the pinnacle of an Airman's career.
While never a boastful person, Chuck accomplished much to be proud of. His career was spent at the forefront of computer technology and he was in the first wave of software programmers. Once in civilian world, as Director of Data Processing, his department was the second in the United States to put to use laser communication equipment - much improved over telephone line communications. He loved to joke that during the Y2K "crisis" he fixed the programming bugs in the army as a civilian that he had created in the USAF in the 1960-70's. Chuck earned the Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the second highest civilian award, while working for the Army.
In retirement Chuck continued to embrace and experience the world and spent the last twenty years dedicated to traveling with Sharon and spending time with their loved ones. A very unique bond existed between Chuck and Sharon and it was palpable.
Charles will be remembered for so many things in this life: his ability to fix almost any mechanical object (especially cars), an infectious laugh, a willingness to help others, his intelligence, and his dedication and devotion to Sharon and family.
His Celebration of Life and Love will be held on Saturday, 29 June 2019 at Bulverde United Methodist Church where he was a member; visitation will begin at 1pm with Service at 2pm. The interment will be at Hill Country Memorial Gardens with a reception at the family home. Please bring a memory to share or favorite photo.
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019