April 23, 2019
Charles R. Teeters Jr. was rejoined with his love of 52 years on April 23, 2019, at the age of 82 1/2. He was born in Mount Pleasant, PA in 1936 to Ann and Charles R. Teeters Sr. He enlisted into the Air Force on August 3,1954 and retired in 1977, only to continue his career working civil service in his chosen field of veterinary science. He retired from civil service in 1992. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and playing on his computer. He was a loving and giving person whose joy in life was his loving wife and children and his friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Teeters.
He is survived by his sisters, Marge Fish and Bonnie Teeters, and his children, Pat Teeters, Brian Teeters and Tina Teeters. A service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209) at 1 PM. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
