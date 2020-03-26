|
Charles Shaw Jr.(Junie) (Paw-Paw) "Charlie", went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gladys Shaw and brother, Robert "Buddy" Shaw. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice "Gaw-Gaw" Shaw; sons, Charles Shaw III (Terri) and Mark Shaw (Phyllis); grandchildren, Ashley Shaw Denecamp (Danny) and Mark Shaw Jr. (Nicole); great grandchildren, Emily Grace Denecamp and Daniel Denecamp III, and one great grandchild due in October; brother, George "Ronnie" Shaw; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Shaw; loved like a son, and nephew, Ronnie Lee Shaw (Suzie); brothers and sisters-in-law, James Massengale (Jean Ann), Betty Jean Klien (Gene), Ronnie Massengale (Lina), Harry Massengale (Maria), Larry Massengale, Norman Massengale (Hope), Carol Busby (Vernon), Doris Massengale, and JoAnn Massengale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie loved going to the coast, and doing yard work; mostly riding his lawnmower. But more than anything in the world, he loved his family; most especially his wife, Alice.
Charlie was a member, and Past Master of Davy Crockett Lodge #1225, and was a member and elder, at Boldtville Presbyterian Church. He loved both his Church and Masonic families, and served as a Funeral Master for many of his Brothers. Charlie was often told he missed his calling as a pastor. He proudly served 20 years in the United States Air Force, and served during the Vietnam War. His last duty station was at Lackland Air Force Base. He was head of the training instructors for the BMTS under the Air Training Command. Visitation will be held at Boldtville Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 27th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28th at Cover Cemetery. Pastor Suzy Royston officiating. Masonic rites will performed by Davy Crockett Lodge #1225. There will be a celebration of life at Boldtville Presbyterian Church, to be announced at a later date. At this time, all the friends, family, and flowers, will be welcomed. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.heritageoaksmortuary.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 26, 2020