Charles T. Martin, Sr. left this mortal existence and entered into eternal rest in the presence of Jesus on Sunday July 5, 2020. A high school graduate at age sixteen from Richland, Washington in 1949, he worked in the construction industry to erect regional Dams and an atomic facility in Kalispell, Montana.

Following his service in the Navy, he moved to Texas to take employment with Provine Studios. Residing in San Antonio, he met and married Patsy at University Park Baptist Church. He expanded the Provine Studios School Pictures photography territory to encompass the south Texas region. He remained with Provine from 1954-2011, retiring as a Territorial Manager.

Charles' activities included YMCA baseball coach and a player in both church basketball and softball leagues. He also served in church-related ministries, including the adult choir for sixty-four years, Royal Ambassadors Leader, Youth Camp Sponsor, and on Mission Trips. Among his favorite pastimes were vacationing in Portland, Oregon, camping on the Medina River in Texas, and visiting family in East Texas. He was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.

Charles was a patriot, known for his integrity and generosity. He was a hard worker and instilled the legacy of faith in his children. As a follower of Jesus Christ and a churchman, he rarely missed Sunday worship or other church-related functions and deacon meetings.

He is survived by two sisters: Bobbie Meeker of Portland, OR and Jody Thornton of Mabank, TX, 4 children: Charles Martin, Jr (Barbara) of Bedford, TX, Alan Martin (Dina) of San Antonio, Melody Martin Marrow (Tim) of Belton, TX, and Valerie Martin Christian (Greg) of Norwalk, OH; 14 grandchildren: Adrian Martin (Melanie), Amy Jordan (Chase), Monica Crawford (Jeremy), Daniel Martin (Ashley), Angela Garrity (Joe), Whitney Holloway (Tim), Joseph Martin, Benjamin Martin (Angela), T.J. Marrow (Stacy), Allen Marrow (Whitney), Jacob Gran, and Jordan Gran; 22 great-grandchildren and 2 more coming soon; along with nieces, nephews and their families.

His parents O. C. Martin and Effie Mae Pierce Martin, stepmother Buba, five siblings, and his beloved wife Patsy of 57 years, preceded him in death.

Cherished family and friends have expressed where to donate to commemorate Charles Martin, Sr. Our Dad loved the Lord Jesus and poured his life in service to others in the church. In light of this, please make donations in memory of Charles Martin, Sr. to the General Fund of University Park Baptist Church.

A private interment will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020.

"By and by the harvest and the labor ended, we shall come rejoicing, bringing in the sheaves."