March 2, 1953 - May 4, 2019
On Saturday, May 4, 2019 Charles W. Fuqua loving husband passed away, after his struggle with cancer, at the age of 66 in San Antonio, TX.
Charlie was born on March 2, 1953 to Morris and Hazel Fuqua in Huntington, WV. Charlie retired from PPG Monarch in January of 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Debbie) and numerous friends. Charlie never met a stranger & always was willing to help a friend. During his retirement he enjoyed visiting with his neighbors.
He took pride in his home and enjoyed checking out the neighborhood while sitting on his front porch.
He will be greatly missed .
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019