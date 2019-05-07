Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fuqua
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Fuqua

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles W. Fuqua Obituary
March 2, 1953 - May 4, 2019

On Saturday, May 4, 2019 Charles W. Fuqua loving husband passed away, after his struggle with cancer, at the age of 66 in San Antonio, TX.

Charlie was born on March 2, 1953 to Morris and Hazel Fuqua in Huntington, WV. Charlie retired from PPG Monarch in January of 2019.





He is survived by his loving wife Deborah (Debbie) and numerous friends. Charlie never met a stranger & always was willing to help a friend. During his retirement he enjoyed visiting with his neighbors.

He took pride in his home and enjoyed checking out the neighborhood while sitting on his front porch.

He will be greatly missed .
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.