Charles W. Holzmann passed away at the age of 87. He was born September 13, 1932 in Seguin, Texas. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Lydia (Behrendt) Holzmann; brothers, Sonny Holzmann and Phillip Holzmann. After graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1951, he served in the U.S. Navy. Charles married Evelyn Niemann on September 12, 1959. Charles is survived by his beloved bride of 60 years, Evelyn and several nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mission Burial Park South.

