Charles William Morin Sr.

Charles William Morin Sr. Obituary

Charles William Morin Sr. was born January 24, 1940 and was a native of San Antonio. He met his loving wife, Kathleen Diane Lowry in the third grade.

His daughter Lisa Morin, parents Margaret and Raymond Morin, his brothers Arthur, Raymond, Roland, and his sister Emma precede Charlie in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathleen Diane Morin, his son Charles Morin Jr. & wife Tammy, his daughter Deborah Morin & husband John Mackey, his grandchildren Matthew Linkenhoger & wife Stefanie, Waylon Peele & Ashlee Levitch, Casey May & husband Jack, Kaitlyn Morin, Nicole Morin and great grandchildren Jackson, Holden, Teagan, Jace, Cole as well as many nieces & nephews.

A rosary will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Rd. San Antonio on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

The funeral will also be held at St Gregory's on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by the burial at Mission Park North located at 20900 IH 10 West. All are invited to a reception following that will be held at St. Gregory's Holden Parish Hall, 709 Beryl Dr. where lunch will be served.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jim & Barbara White, Tamara Scott and others that helped him so much.

More information can be found at www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2020
