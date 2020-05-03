Brother Charles William Rea born October 08, 1923, entered into his heavenly reward on April 30, 2020.Throughout his 60+ years in Ministry, he was instrumental in leading many souls to the Lord. He was the Pastor of Echoes of Truth Full Gospel Bible Church. As Pastor, he looked for opportunities to lead any and everyone to the Lord. His love for Jesus Christ was a beacon for many.He never missed an opportunity to pray for the sick, weak, and lost. Even in his time in Pecan Valley Nursing Rehab Center, he often prayed for workers and residents who were suffering.He loved cooking for his family, spoiling his children and taking providing a loving home environment for his wife and kids.He served in WWII in both the Army and Air Force. After leaving the service he worked at Kelly Air Force Base in the Special weapons Unit.Bro. Charles Rea is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary L. Rea, his daughter Grace, his sons Jacob and James, and his sister Nancy.He was proceeded in death by his daughters Charlene and Adrienne. He was and will always be greatly loved by his family who will miss him dearly but, take solace in his teachings of the Lord's promises and know that they will be united in Heaven someday.Rest peacefully dad, your toils are done, and we know that the Lord is pleased.The family offers a debt of gratitude to the Pecan Valley Rehab and Nursing Center and Beacon Hospice for the care they provided their father.





