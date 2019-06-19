Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Canyon Lake, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Canyon Lake, IA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Riordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William Riordon


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles William Riordon Obituary
June 13, 1935 - June 6, 2019
Charles William Riordon was born to Robert E. and Ruth M. (Burns) Riordon on June 13, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa. He passed on June 6th, 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Michael William Riordon.
He is survived by sons, Robert L. Riordon & wife, Susan, Steven J. Riordon & wife, Martie, Paul A. Riordon; daughters, Michelle M. Grell and Kathleen A. Riordon; grandchildren, Noel & Colt, Michael & Carina, Taylor and husband, Joe, Khris, Dustin & Elizabeth, Chiree, Bethany, Michaela, Zachary and wife Tracee, Marshall & wife Baelyn, Ryan & Anna, Brianna, and Blake and great- grandchildren, Olivia, Markaid, Zoe, Amaris, and Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Memorial Services will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake on Friday, June 21, 2019, a Rosary will be at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Valley Cemetery.

To visit his full obituary visit www.doeppenschmidtfunerl
home.com
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
Download Now