June 13, 1935 - June 6, 2019
Charles William Riordon was born to Robert E. and Ruth M. (Burns) Riordon on June 13, 1935 in Clinton, Iowa. He passed on June 6th, 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Michael William Riordon.
He is survived by sons, Robert L. Riordon & wife, Susan, Steven J. Riordon & wife, Martie, Paul A. Riordon; daughters, Michelle M. Grell and Kathleen A. Riordon; grandchildren, Noel & Colt, Michael & Carina, Taylor and husband, Joe, Khris, Dustin & Elizabeth, Chiree, Bethany, Michaela, Zachary and wife Tracee, Marshall & wife Baelyn, Ryan & Anna, Brianna, and Blake and great- grandchildren, Olivia, Markaid, Zoe, Amaris, and Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Memorial Services will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake on Friday, June 21, 2019, a Rosary will be at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Valley Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019