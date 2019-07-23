|
October 22, 1929 - July 17, 2019
Charlie A. Martin was brought into this world by his beloved mother Ruth Lehman who taught love, compassion and strength that he would continue showing the world his entire life. At no time was this strength demonstrated more than his service with the U.S. Marine Corps during the November 1950 Korean War Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He considered his service with the Marines to one of the greatest honors of his life. In spite of experiencing unthinkable wartime experiences rarely mentioned, his heart as warm as the summer sun. A man with high expectations demonstrated by encouragement, unconditional love and a "yes you can" attitude. His children recall fond memories of joy and happiness as he played guitar and sang songs together. Not only did he defend his country but also children's neighborhood squirrels in a community with friends he cherished so much he chose to never leave.
Charlie A. Martin, born October 22, 1929 in San Antonio, Passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in the Korean Conflict and was retired from Kelly AFB as an Electrical Engineer.
He loved Golf and playing Guitar. Survivor include his wife of 67 years, Mary G. Martin; daughters: Lorraine C. Surber and Deborah A. Wiley; son: Charles A. Martin; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Ann Lehman; and was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Lehman.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a Rosary at 7:00PM. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 8:00 AM on Friday, July 26 at Mission Park South with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.
