CHARLIE BELLINGER BETHEA
The light of God surrounds us; The love of God enfolds us. Ms. Charlie Bellinger Bethea entered into Eternal Rest on June 6, 2020.

She leaves in God's care her loving children, Dr. Brittany Bethea and Damon & Kay Bethea; four grandchildren; many dear relatives; and loyal friends.

Her parents, Harry M. Bellinger and Elise Weaver Bellinger, and siblings, Patricia and Valmo Bellinger preceded her in death.

Ms. Charlie Bethea will receive guests Thursday, June 18th in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Her life will be celebrated Saturday, June 20th, 12:00 P.M. at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. WW White Rd., San Antonio, TX 78220. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 11:00 A.M.

Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77004, (713) 942-7673 and Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S. WW White Rd., San Antonio, TX 78220, (210) 227-7281.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
811 South W.W. White Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 227-7281
June 14, 2020
Accept my sorrows for the passing away of Charlie, may the bereaved ones have peace and comfort from God who gives us hope. 2 Corinthias 1:3-4.

Regards,
Claire Denise Augustine
