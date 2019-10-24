Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
Praha Catholic Cemetery
Praha, TX
View Map
Charlie H. Lynn Priddy Migl Obituary

Charlie Migl, age 89, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his three children.

Charlie retired from Pearl Brewery after 39 years of service. He fought for his country in the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He had a passion for carpentry, devotion to family, & love of baseball. He was a strong man with a kind heart & gentle soul.

He is survived by: his children, Karen, Stanley, Charlie, his wife Mary, their children Jason, Tyler, Katy, her husband Carlos Guevara, their children Presley and Charlie Jay; his sister Josephine.

He was preceded in death by Dorothy, his wife of 63 years; his parents; & his siblings – Joe, Rosie, Bowdy & Willie.

Donations can be made in memory of Charlie Migl to:

Visitation is at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm., followed by a rosary at 7 pm.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at 3:30pm Praha Catholic Cemetery in Praha, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 24, 2019
