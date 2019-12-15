San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
825 East Basse Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charline McCombs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charline Hamblin McCombs


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charline Hamblin McCombs Obituary

Charline Hamblin McCombs, San Antonio Civic Leader and Philanthropist, Passes Away at 91

Charline Hamblin McCombs, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Charline leaves a tremendous legacy in Texas through her leadership and charitable support of the arts, education, youth, research, and faith-based community service.

Born October 17, 1928, Charline met the love of her life, Red McCombs, in the registration line at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, and they were married three years later in 1950. Theirs was a beautiful partnership based on love, respect, and faith that never wavered in their 69 beautiful and meaningful

years together.

Charline's bright smile, sparkling eyes, and warm hugs will be lovingly remembered by her husband and their three daughters, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. This gracious lady had a way of making every single person in a crowded room feel welcome, special, and appreciated.

Charline and Red are known throughout San Antonio and the state of Texas for their generous hearts and enriching philanthropy. Charline will be forever remembered for her personal style of gracious warmth, caring, and giving.

The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre is one of the state's premier performing arts facilities, named in her honor after a major gift to support the restoration of the Majestic and Empire Theatres. She loved the performing arts, and in particular loved supporting the Las Casas Foundation and its student scholarships.

The University of Texas softball stadium is named Red and Charline McCombs Field in honor of her gift, the single largest donation to women's athletics at the time. She is also the namesake of KLRN's Charline McCombs Media Center, Southwestern University's Charline Hamblin McCombs Residential Center and the Red and Charline McCombs Campus Center, and MD Anderson's Red and Charline McCombs Institute for the Early Detection and Treatment of Cancer. Through the McCombs Foundation, Charline donated over $135 million to San Antonio and Texas organizations.

Charline's outreach was not limited to education and the arts, as sports and her beloved teams and players were an important part of her life. She developed personal relationships with individual players and their families that lasted well beyond her time owning those sports teams, from the San Antonio Spurs to the Denver Nuggets to the Minnesota Vikings.

Charline is survived by her loving husband Red McCombs; their daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields (John H.), and Connie McNab (Sandy); their grandchildren Carson Rubey IV (Cristina), Chloe Shands (Matt), Anna Turner (Chris), Joe Shields (Andrea), Charles McNab, Sita McNab, Ian McNab (Alicia), Easton McNab (Claire); and their great-grandchildren Carson Rubey V, Townsend Shands, Christopher Turner, Zachary Turner, Stella McNab, Wylie McNab, and Ewan McNab.

The memorial service for Charline will be held at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 17th, at 1pm.

Pallbearers will be Carson Rubey IV, Charles McNab, Ian McNab, Joe Shields, and Easton McNab. In lieu of flowers, Charline's family requests donations in her memory to Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, 811 N Coker Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216, the McNay Art Museum, 6000 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78209, or the Las Casas Foundation, 222 E Houston St, #640, San Antonio, TX 78205.

You are invited to

sign The guestbook

at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now