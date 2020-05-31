Charlotte L. Breiten, of Floresville, Texas, entered eternal rest on May 23, 2020, at her home in Floresville, Texas, at the age of 73 years.She was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 5, 1946, to Charles Alfred Epp and Wilhelmina Ackermann.Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Billy Epp and Wesley Epp. She is survived by her husband, Michael Breiten, Sr. and her children, Tina Breiten (Tami), Michelle Allen (Herman) and Michael Breiten, Jr. (Emily); grandchildren, Shawnee Allen, Aspyn Breiten, Sayers Allen, Dok Martin, Kash Martin. Charlotte is also survived by her siblings, Mack Epp (Annie), Sandi Martin (Michael) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a celebration of life at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.The online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.