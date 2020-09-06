Charlotte Louise (aka Bambi) died on July 31, 2020.

She was born in Birmingham, AL on November 21, 1926, the only child of William Frank and Marie Shoults Cranmore.

She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Crofford Florence and Una Woolley Shoults of Lawley, Alabama and attended the Maplesville Consolidated School until her senior year.

She graduated Valedictorian from Shades-Cahaba High School in Birmingham, AL.

She was a 1947 graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. She taught Math and Science in Ocala, FL before she joined the Army during the Korean War to become a Physical Therapist. She completed the Medical Field Service School Physical Therapy Program, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX in 1952. In 1956 she earned a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from University of Southern California.

While on active duty in the Army she was a Staff Physical Therapist at Letterman General Hospital in San Francisco, CA and Madigan General Hospital in Tacoma, WA. After the war ended, she worked as a Physical Therapist in various positions, from Staff Therapist, Georgia Warm Springs, GA to Chief Therapist at St. Mary's Hospital, San Francisco, CA, to Physical Therapy Director of the Bexar County Hospital District in San Antonio,TX.

She became a Research Associate for COPE at the National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C. in 1971, followed by a position as Clinical Coordinator and Assistant Professor in the Physical Therapy Assistant Program at St. Philips College.

She retired from Physical Therapy in 1986 and returned to Alabama to care for her mother and two maternal aunts, which kept her busy for the next 16 years. After the last probate was finished, Bambi returned to live in San Antonio until her death.

She is survived by the progeny (too numerous to mention) of her mother's brother. His living children are Joan Shoults of Pleasanton, CA; Nancy Martin of Kingsport, TN; Mr. David Shoults of Sun Lake, AZ. Her half-sister, Marie Frederica Matthews Burns of Chattanooga, TN, daughter of Fred Norris and Marie Cranmore Matthews predeceased her.

There will be no services. Her ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.