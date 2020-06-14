Charlotte Fay Marsh, surrounded by her loving family, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 10, 2020. Charlotte was born on July 21, 1950 in San Benito, TX to Harold and Katherine Marsh. Her family moved to San Antonio in 1958.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Sidney Ray Marsh.She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Kay and Pam Marsh; her niece Kathy Zaiontz and her husband Karl; her nephews Kyle, Kevin and John (Caitlyn) Zaiontz; and many great nieces and nephews.The light of her life were her nephews who, will deeply miss her. She enjoyed family vacations with them and trips to the coast. She also enjoyed attending their sporting events, especially football.Charlotte graduated from MacArthur High School, Trinity University with a Bachelor of Music, and UTSA with a Master of Arts. Her love of children led to her teaching career of 30 years at SAISD. Charlotte was a life member TSTA. She also was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon and the Beta Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, where she served as vice president. Music was her passion. She devoted over 35 years to the music program at Lackland AFB as a soloist, pianist, music leader, and choir director. She was the soloist and soprano leader at Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church for four years. For over ten years she was a singer in the "Chant d" Amour" performing at the McNay, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, St. Phillips College, and many other venues in San Antonio. For the last several years she was the pianist at the Marcelina Baptist Church and then a choir director at Northview Baptist Church in Floresville.A special thank you from the family for the care and compassion of Embrace Hospice, especially Jannette Kasper.Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Austin Highway on Wednesday, June 17 2020 at 10am with Memorial Service to begin at 11pm. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park to follow.It is highly recommended that masks be worn inside Sunset Funeral Home and that Social Distancing be safely practiced accordingly.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or a charity of your choice.