FEBRUARY 16, 1927 - JULY 24, 2019
Heaven just received a beautiful angel, Charlotte Wade. Our sweet, kind, gracious Mother passed away Wednesday, July 24 at the age of 92. She has now rejoined our Dad, Les Wade, after his passing 23 years ago. Mother was born to Emma Zarsky Smaystrla and Henry V. Smaystrla in West, Texas then raised in Woodsboro, Texas. Her family was part of Zarsky Lumber located throughout south Texas. After graduating from Incarnate Word High School in Corpus Christi she attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio before transferring to the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO, where she majored in Music. It was there that she met the love of her life, our Dad, a boy raised on a farm in Sterling, Ill. They married in February, 1947. After graduating from college and giving birth to their first daughter, they left Colorado, moved to San Antonio and settled where three more daughters and a son were born.
Charlotte was a full-time homemaker raising five children. She was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, then St. Matthew's Parish after moving back to San Antonio with Les, from living in Colorado for several years. She was an active member of the Oblate Associates and a long-time member of Oak Hills Country Club.
The most important things in Mother's life were her strong Catholic faith including daily Mass and adoration, love of music, playing the piano, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed dining out, shopping, traveling and her forever love of the Colorado mountains. Mother never stopped missing our Dad, and would often say "he was just gone too soon".
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her 5 children, Cheryl (Jim) Akin, Jayne (Ted) Steinkogler, Nancy (Steve) Hardy, John (Rhonda) Wade and Mary (Peter) Theissen; 11 loving grandchildren, Jennifer, Tracie, Kelly, Cable, Abby, Taylor, Travis, Kallie, Alexander, Nikolai and Katarina.; 12 adorable great grandchildren, Kathryn, Jillian, Darby, Ridley, Charlotte, Lucas, Eli, Alex, Jack, Max, Henry, Georgia and baby girl due in November; and her brother Lloyd (Loretta) Smaystrla and nieces. She was lovingly known as Mother, Mom, Grammy and "G" to her family who all deeply loved her.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dolores Padilla, for her 23 years of devoted loving care; AA Caregivers Elida, Irma, Jackie and Felisha; Heart of Texas Hospice nurses Jocelyn, Stephanie, Lettie and Elaine; Alpha Senior Care Home, Greg and Amanda Bila and staff who embraced Mother her last 8 weeks of life.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. with Rosary 5:00 - 6:00
Porter Loring Chapel, 1101 McCullough Ave.
MEMORIAL MASS
SUNDAY-AUGUST 11, 2019
1:00 P.M.
OBLATE SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION MEMORIAL CHAPEL
285 OBLATE DRIVE
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Interment Monday, August 12, 2019, 1:00 P.M., Mount Calvary Cemetery, Refugio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oblate School of Theology.
