|
|
February 25, 1958 - August 7, 2019
Cheryl Leah "Rainey" Neumann passed away at home with her family by her side on August 7, 2019. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Karl Neumann.
She is lovingly remembered by her parents Ronald Rainey Sr. and June Rainey, her siblings, Ron Rainey, George Rainey and Rhonda Crennen, her brother-in-law, Thad Crennen, her sister-in-law Debra Rainey, her daughter, Jade Scott, and her son Joshua Zook, her son-in-law, Robert Scott, her grand- children, Terren, Gabriel, Tristen, and Braeden, her nephews Ronnie, Justin, Ryan, Carston and Coleton, her nieces, Amy Rainey and Nicole Rainey, her great niece Eliana, and her great nephews, Gavin and Conner.
Cheryl was born in Milford, Delaware on February 25, 1958 and graduated from South San High School in 1976. Most of her childhood years were spent growing up in San Antonio in the tight-knit community of "Gateway", where she developed a long list of close life-long friendships.
During Cheryl's professional career she worked in photography, banking, retail, and hotel destination services before starting her own successful venture as "Cee Texas Destination Management".
Cheryl always had a passion and weakness for abandoned dogs and provided a loving home for many over the years. Cheryl's other passion was gardening, which she enjoyed during her free time.
A celebration of her life will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the "Gardens at Old Town", 15060 Antonio Dr., Helotes, TX.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019