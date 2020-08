Cheryl Lee Rainey Rager, 72, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

