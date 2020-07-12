Cheryl McClellan passed away on Thursday March 19th surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Cheryl was born in Shelbyville, Illinois on May 27th, 1944 to Ervin and Hazel Storm. A glowing spirit, she was named Homecoming Queen and graduated from Shelbyville High School. Displaying what would be her lifelong love of learning, she attended Southern Illinois University, graduating with a Degree in Speech therapy and falling in love with Michael McClellan. They were married at her home in Shelbyville on June 4th, 1966 and moved to Chicago. They started a life together that took them around the Chicagoland area and ultimately to a home in South Bend, Indiana. She enjoyed playing cards and hosting gatherings of her neighborhood friends. However, she was happiest when spending time with her four boys. She served as team, room and cub scout mother. Her evenings and weekends were spent ensuring the boys made their way to whatever sport happened to be in season. She was coach, cheerleader and nurse, tending to the inevitable injury with a smile and positive word of encouragement.

In the fall of 1980, she and Mike packed up the family and moved on to a new adventure in San Antonio, Texas. As priorities and activities increased, she presided over the chaos and settled our family into a warm and caring home, with her wooden spoon ever present. For 14 years she cheered, cried, and supported her immediate and surrogate athletic family, always providing an ever-increasing volume of meals, and making lifelong friends who shared the enthusiasm and struggle of raising teenage children.

Throughout her life she was the guiding light through tragedy and celebration. Navigating her family through the mist, providing love that can never be replaced and will never be forgotten.

How to sum up such a wonderful person? She was a fantastic wife, mother, confidant, mentor, chef, alarm clock, conscience, coach, party planner, family glue. If only one word is used to remember her, it's Mom.

She touched the lives of many and will greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Michael and by her son Matthew.

She is survived by her brothers Gary (Kathy) and Neil (Kathie), sister-in-law Sue McGrath, brother-in-law Red McClellan, her sons Timothy (Anne), Joseph (Wendy) and Ben (Amie), daughter-in-law, Ellen and her 8 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is being held at Alamo Heights United Methodist Church, Monday, July 13th, 11 am.

