Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Finch Funeral Chapel
La Vernia, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek Seguin

Chester Malone


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Malone Obituary

Chester "Stanley" Malone, 81 of La Vernia Texas entered eternal rest on March 2, 2020. Stanley was born on July 28, 1938 in Stockdale, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Callie Jackson Dobbins. Stanley's memory will be dearly cherished by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Fay (Schmidt) Malone; daughter, Sherry Marsh (Dennis); granddaughter, Melissa Gleinser (Matthew); great-grandson, Mason Alyn Gleinser; aunt, Faye Talley; cousins, Dickie Jackson, Terry Hinson, Sara Ramos, Fred Schraub, and Beth Hope; and numerous relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.

FUNERAL SERVICE

Friday, March 6, 2020

10:00am

Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek

Seguin, Texas

Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Cemetery. Rev. Toby Burk will be officiant of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -