Chester "Stanley" Malone, 81 of La Vernia Texas entered eternal rest on March 2, 2020. Stanley was born on July 28, 1938 in Stockdale, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Callie Jackson Dobbins. Stanley's memory will be dearly cherished by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Fay (Schmidt) Malone; daughter, Sherry Marsh (Dennis); granddaughter, Melissa Gleinser (Matthew); great-grandson, Mason Alyn Gleinser; aunt, Faye Talley; cousins, Dickie Jackson, Terry Hinson, Sara Ramos, Fred Schraub, and Beth Hope; and numerous relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas.FUNERAL SERVICEFriday, March 6, 202010:00amChrist Lutheran Church of Elm CreekSeguin, Texas
Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek Cemetery. Rev. Toby Burk will be officiant of the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2020