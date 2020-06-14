The Reverend Chester W. King—beloved husband, father, and grandfather, teacher, musician, thespian, Episcopal priest and most of all possessor of a booming, infectious laugh—escaped into the nearer presence of God early on the morning of June 7. Chester had suffered for several years from a number of debilitating diseases which finally overwhelmed him after only 4 days in hospice care. He was strong and stubborn, caring and intelligent. He was no angel that God called back to heaven. He was a genuine human being who grew and learned throughout his 81 years. Chester was always glad to share his knowledge and experience from the world of theatre, public speaking, and music as well as his deep theological thinking with any who were willing to listen. He was always respectful of the beliefs of others and accepting of many lifestyles.

Chester is survived by Karen, his wife of 13 years; son Ken King of Albuquerque, NM; daughter Elizabeth King of El Paso, TX; granddaughter Brittany King of Houston, TX; grandsons Donovan Byler of Edwards AFB, CA and Ryan King of Round Rock, TX.; his sister Carolyn Moseley of Shannon Hills, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Anne Holland King.

Memorial events are pending. Ashes will be spread in Eureka Springs, AR per his wishes.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, San Antonio or to The Extended Run Players of The University of the Incarnate Word.