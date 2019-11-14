|
With much love and fondness, we honor the life of Chip Young.Born in El Paso, Texas, he made his life in San Antonio with his wife and four sons, who are his proudest accomplishments.Chip was a man of integrity, kindness, love, and respect. He mentored many and left a legacy of leading others to "do the right thing".Our hearts are deeply saddened of his recent passing on November 10, 2019. He will be incredibly missed and remembered with love.A funeral will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 in honor of Chip at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 645 Knights Cross, San Antonio TX 78258.Those who knew Chip should be comforted that he is now resting in the love and security of his Savior while doing a mighty work on the other side of the veil, and preparing a way for the ones he loved and left behind.
Until we meet again.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (at pcf.org) in honor of Chip and his family.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019