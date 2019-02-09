July 2, 1950 - February 6, 2019

Forest Christopher Spriggs, 68, of San Antonio, passed away on February 6, 2019. Chris was born in San Antonio on July 2, 1950. He graduated from Churchill High School and received a Bachelor of Architecture from Texas Tech University. He married Pam Lange on August 11th, 1973. They were married 45 years. Chris worked as an architect for Simpson Group and HDR before starting his own company, Spriggs & Associates. He has left his mark on numerous buildings in and around San Antonio. He enjoyed the Texas beaches, the San Antonio Spurs, and a good margarita. Chris is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Meredith and her husband Klay, son Steven and his wife Sara, four grandchildren and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Forest and Lola, and brother Terry. We love you Dad and Grandad!



SERVICE

MONDAY,

FEBRUARY 11, 2019

1:30 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL



Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boysville, San Antonio.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019