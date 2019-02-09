San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park North
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Spriggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Spriggs


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Chris Spriggs Obituary
July 2, 1950 - February 6, 2019
Forest Christopher Spriggs, 68, of San Antonio, passed away on February 6, 2019. Chris was born in San Antonio on July 2, 1950. He graduated from Churchill High School and received a Bachelor of Architecture from Texas Tech University. He married Pam Lange on August 11th, 1973. They were married 45 years. Chris worked as an architect for Simpson Group and HDR before starting his own company, Spriggs & Associates. He has left his mark on numerous buildings in and around San Antonio. He enjoyed the Texas beaches, the San Antonio Spurs, and a good margarita. Chris is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Meredith and her husband Klay, son Steven and his wife Sara, four grandchildren and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Forest and Lola, and brother Terry. We love you Dad and Grandad!

SERVICE
MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 11, 2019
1:30 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boysville, San Antonio.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now