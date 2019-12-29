Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
Christiane Solange Crocker


1936 - 2019
Christiane Solange Crocker Obituary

Christiane Solange Crocker, age 82, passed away on December 4, 2019.

She was born in Paris, France on December 31, 1936. Christiane worked in banking for Bank of America in France, where she learned English. Upon retirement, she volunteered for many organizations and hospitals such as Brooke Army Medical Center.

She was also did volunteer work for San Fernando Cathedral. Christiane was a loving wife and friend who will be greatly missed.

Christiane was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Piette Demas. She is survived by her husband, James A. Crocker and her friends, Mary and Janie Crowson.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 3rd at 12:30 pm with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christiane's name may be made to an animal support .

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
