Christine B. Kruithof, born December 13, 1937 in East Saint Louis, Illinois, was called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 6, 2019.
Christine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. A loving woman whose life dwelled deep in family and faith. She was active in numerous organizations such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and South San ISD PTA's. She is preceded in death by her parents Christopher Horn & Ethel Horn, Stepfather Frank Schuerger, Husband Ronald G. Kruithof, her beloved Son Eugene Thomas Kruithof and Brothers James William Horn and Jackson Horn.
Christine is survived by her Brother, Robert "Bob" Horn, Sons Ray Kruithof (Illiana), John Kruithof, Dan Kruithof (EunJung), daughter Karolyn L. Mata (Juan).
She has 18 wonderful grandchildren and 9 precious great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3:00 pm till 9:00 pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00 am, followed by internment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019