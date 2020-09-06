1/1
CHRISTINE ROSALES
Christine Rosales, born in Runge, Texas on July 10th, 1926 peacefully died in her sleep on August 19, 2020, at the age of 94. She is now cradled in the arms of her loving creator. She grew up as a farm girl; born to a family of cotton sharecroppers. Money was always scarce, but she was the richest girl in Karnes County because of the abundance of love within her family that taught reverence to God and respect for humanity. She was a kind woman and always sought to make others feel very special. She always thanked God for her blessings. She was a member of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband Raymond E. Rosales. Parents; Bruno and Conception Martinez. Brothers; Silverio Martinez, Mateo Martinez, Rosendo Martinez, and Santos Martinez. Sisters; Maria Reyes, Lorenza Anaya, Elvira Botello, Josefina Carrera, Julia Flores, and Genoveva Cordova.

She survived by her son, LTC (Ret.) Ray Rosales his wife Blanca Rosales. Daughter; Gloria Castanon and husband Jesse Castanon. Six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin 5 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Trevino Funeral Home. Chapel Service 10 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Trevino Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
05:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
