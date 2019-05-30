|
|
March 28, 1961 - May 16, 2019
Christine Siobhan Tynan Wells passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a ten-year courageous fight with AL Amyloidosis. She died peacefully at home with her husband Dave, daughter Megan, son Ryan, and sister Kathleen by her side.
Christy was born March 28, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to Eleanor and Edward Walter Tynan III.
She was the second youngest of seven children and will be fondly remembered for her sweet, loving, and caring attributes which carried into her adult life.
Christy graduated from Thomas Edison High School, San Antonio in 1979. She subsequently attended the University of Texas Austin and in 1983 earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. She started her career with the Hays school district as a middle school teacher. While teaching, she earned her Master of Education from Southwest Texas State University in 1989 and tran- sitioned into middle school counseling. She performed this role at Dahlstrom and Barton Middle Schools until retiring from her distinguished 26-year career in 2010 because of her illness.
Christy was a passionate educator who loved and cared tremendously for her students and colleagues. She always saw the best in her students and worked with them to achieve their full potential. With her caring spirit, she helped many students work through school and life problems. She also enjoyed attending school extracurricular events often with Megan and Ryan in tow.
Christy was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Dennis Colin (Dink) Tynan.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Dave Wells; daughter Megan; son Ryan; her siblings and their spouses Kathleen Tynan Hairston (David), Tim Tynan (Annette), Tricia Tynan Legler (James), Molly Tynan Perry (William), and Sarah Tynan Ream (Brad); in-laws Bob and Polly Wells, brother-in-law Rich (Trudy); sister-in-law Jean (Ben), and nine nieces / nephews: Carolyn, Andrew, Dylan, Christian, Eleanor, Zachary, Andrew, Lee, and Luke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Beth Cishek of the Seton Heart Institute, Dr. Beth Hellerstedt of Texas Oncology, the Mayo Clinic, Boston University Amyloidosis Center, Hospice Austin, and Redbud Homecare Services.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the chapel of Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin, Texas. A celebration of Christy's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 3701 W Slaughter Lane in Austin.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Christy Wells Scholarship Fund, Attention: Bookkeeper, Jack C. Hays High School, 4800 Jack C. Hays Trail, Buda, TX 78610. This scholarship was established in 2011 for Hays High School seniors entering the education and/or medical fields.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019