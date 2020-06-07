CHRISTOPHER ALAN SEELY
1973 - 2020
Christopher Alan Seely went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 47.

Christopher was born to Victor Alan Seely and Teresa Ramirez Seely on March 16, 1973 in Townson, Maryland. Christopher had so much goodness in him with a great capacity for compassion and love. We are all fortunate to have known and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father; beloved grandfather, Jimmie G. Ramirez, Sr; his aunt, Mary Alice Ramirez and his uncle, Jimmy G. Ramirez, Jr. Christopher is survived by his wife, Veronica Seely; mother, Teresa; loving grandmother, Josephine G. Ramirez; mother-in-law, Dora Davila; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends that will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9TH, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, St. Dominic requires a mask be worn at all times and capacity is limited to 200 guests.

ROSARY

TUESDAY, JUNE 9TH

11:30AM

ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH

5919 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228

MASS

TUESDAY, JUNE 9TH

12PM

ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH

Due to the current cemetery restrictions, the interment to follow will be for family only and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Cordi-Marion.

the Guestbook at

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elodia Gonzales
June 6, 2020
end our sincere condolences and prayers to Teresa Seely and the entire family. May God shower you with his grace and May he give you peace.
Joe & Bertha Vidales
Friend
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories of Christopher as a young child and will always think of those happy times. Love and prayers to everyone and may God provide you peace.
Peggy Wilson
