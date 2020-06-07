Christopher Alan Seely went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 47.

Christopher was born to Victor Alan Seely and Teresa Ramirez Seely on March 16, 1973 in Townson, Maryland. Christopher had so much goodness in him with a great capacity for compassion and love. We are all fortunate to have known and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father; beloved grandfather, Jimmie G. Ramirez, Sr; his aunt, Mary Alice Ramirez and his uncle, Jimmy G. Ramirez, Jr. Christopher is survived by his wife, Veronica Seely; mother, Teresa; loving grandmother, Josephine G. Ramirez; mother-in-law, Dora Davila; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends that will miss him dearly.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9TH, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, St. Dominic requires a mask be worn at all times and capacity is limited to 200 guests.

Due to the current cemetery restrictions, the interment to follow will be for family only and will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Cordi-Marion.

