Christopher Allen Sonnenburg, age 34, of Converse, Texas went into the arms of Jesus on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his grandparents, Allen Sonnenburg, Norma and Euna Harrell, his parents, Brian and Tina Harrell, Richard and Amber Sonnenburg, and his brothers, Corey and Jacob Harrell. A memorial service for Chris will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the celebration of life to follow shortly thereafter at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019