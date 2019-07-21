|
May 3, 1974 - July 21, 2013
Christopher left us unexpectedly 6 years ago. He was close to getting his nursing degree so he could continue his service to others. We were so proud of his choice to become an RN. Chris, we miss your calls, your sense of humor and your love you openly and unconditionally shared with your family and friends. The day will come when we will see you again. Your spirit will be missed but not forgotten.
Love Mom, Dad, sister Andrea, daughter Shylo and all the
family.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019