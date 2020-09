Christopher LeRoy Stein, lawyer of Columbus, TX died at age 68 on September 16, 2020. Memorial service to be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus, TX at 2:00 pm. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Monetary memorials are requested to Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 865, Columbus, TX 78934. For a full obituary please visit www.hennekefuneralhome.com. Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, TX., 979-732-2143