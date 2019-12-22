|
Mr. Christopher Morris Barclay of San Antonio, TX passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 68 due to complications from pneumonia.Chris was born to parents Alexander Tedford Barclay, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann "Lisa" McGee Kefauver on August 25, 1951 at St. David's hospital in Austin, TX. He grew up as the middle of three brothers and attended high school at the San Marcos Baptist Academy. After graduating high school and attending college at The University of Houston, he joined the Quartermaster Corps of the United States Army where he served his country honorably for 3½ years.When he left the military, Chris returned to his hometown of San Antonio and enjoyed traveling across the country as a concessionaire selling t-shirts for many popular bands, including Stevie Ray Vaughn, B.B. King, and Kenny Rogers. While traveling with the bands, he was fortunate to have the opportunity to visit all 50 states and had many interesting experiences. One highlight he often talked about was visiting a horse farm in Kentucky where he was able to feed and pet Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time. Chris was a warm and tenderhearted man who always had a soft spot in his heart for animals and children. He is remembered for his kindness and acceptance of others.Chris is survived by his brothers, Alexander Tedford Barclay III and Benner McKee Barclay, and his stepbrothers, Leon Nye Walthall III and Jack Robertson Walthall. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tedford and Lisa.The memorial service for Chris will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough, San Antonio, TX on Thursday January 2, 2020 at 1pm. Internment with military honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Chris' memory to .
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019