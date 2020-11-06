On October 24th, 2020, Christopher "Chris" Patrick Good passed away restfully in his sleep at the age of 67 in Abilene, Texas.

He was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania, to parents Gerald and Patricia Good. Upon graduating high school, Chris attended Temple University in pursuit of becoming a pharmacist. He then moved to Texas for work, where he met Carol, with whom he married and had their only child, Christopher.

Chris was a very talented man. In addition to having the intelligence to become a pharmacist, he also had a natural knack for music, teaching himself to play the guitar, bass, piano, and harmonica (although he wishes he could have taught himself how to sing a little better). Aside from music, Chris was also a prolific golfer and enjoyed riding motorcycles. What he most enjoyed, however, was a sense of community – whether that be through sitting around having a chat with friends or going to the movie theatre with his son.

Although he parted ways with the living too soon, he leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love, a legacy that will be dearly remembered. He is survived by his son, Christopher, his brother, Jerry, his ex-wife, Carol, and his extended family and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held on November 14th at 5PM at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 4242 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78269.