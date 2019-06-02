May 13, 1930 - May 30, 2019

Christopher S. Monestier went to be with the Lord after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him. Born and raised in San Antonio with a strong Catholic upbringing, he was a proud 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's University. He proudly served in the Army as a commission- ed officer during the Korean War.

He worked in the automotive paint business most of his life even into his 70's. Chris was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, joke and storyteller, and overall sports fan especially when his grand children were on the field. Chris and Betty loved the beach, casino trips to Vegas and Louisiana, and their adopted pets. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty (Archey), daughter Beverly Monestier Nikolaus, son Christopher M. (Miriam), grandsons Patrick and Donovan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

ROSARY

TUESDAY- JUNE 4, 2019

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

MEMORIAL MASS

WEDNESDAY-

JUNE 5, 2019

12:00 NOON

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

600 OBLATE DRIVE

