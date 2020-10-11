1/1
CHRISTOPHER SHERRARD HAFF
1967 - 2020
Born 12/09/1967 in St. Louis Missouri to Dr. and Mrs. Roderick C Haff.

Chris attended Winston Churchill High School and graduated from TMI, continuing on to Southern Methodist University where he studied Economics and graduated class of 1990. At SMU he was a proud member and rush chairman of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, where he made numerous lifelong friends. A serial entrepreneur, he was passionately pursuing his avocation up until his passing.

He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Christopher William Mitchell Ling and Alexander Haff; grandmothers: Priscilla Mary Ling, Blanche Haff, Jean Ling; and uncle James Tateyama. He is survived by Catherine Holliman Cocke; son, Christopher Haff; stepsons: Marshall, Patton, and Thomas Cocke; daughter, Gabby Haff; parents, Roderick and Veronica Haff; brothers, Alexander Haff, William Haff and wife Jenni Haff; nephews and nieces: Laney, Tanner, Polly, Sam, Pete; and aunt, Alexandra Haff Tateyama. We are saddened by his loss, but we celebrate his ineffable personality, indelible spirit, and inimitable capacity to love. Puffer never met a stranger, and his uniquely ebullient demeanor means the world is lesser for his loss; he will always be missed but never forgotten.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
