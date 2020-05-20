Christopher Stuart Clark, age 64, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He lost his courageous battle with cancer. Chris was born in Montgomery, Alabama on October 21, 1955 to Col. Walter E. Clark and Patricia Burns Clark. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School In 1974. He spent a long career in the restoration business before moving back to San Antonio. Chris is survived by his children, Brandon Stuart Clark and Adriane Clark Calderon (Jimmy), along with his two grandsons, Gavin and Louis. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Clark, brother, Richard Clark (Iga), and sister, Michele Cadwallader (Randy). Nephews, Patrick Clark, Randy Cadwallader (Ginny), Clark Cadwallader (Paige). Chris was a loving and devoted Father, Grandfather, and friend to many. He always had a smile and kept a positive attitude no matter what the situation. Chris was an avid car collector and as a result became involved with The Ferrari Kid, a charity designed to give children coping with cancer and other illness a chance to forget about their struggles and give them a break by making them A "CELEBRITY" for a day.He was most happy entertaining family and friends at the ranch in Dilley. He will be remembered by his outgoing personality and non-judgmental attitude towards others. The family would like to thank Marcela Rojas, Silvia R Vasquez, Anabel Campuzano and Gonzalo Marroquin for their compassionate care. A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. We ask for all those who wish they could be present to view safely through the live-streaming link found on his obituary page on www.porterloring.com. Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations be made to The Ferrari Kid.org, The Charity Ball Association of San Antonio at PO Box is 6078, San Antonio, TX 78209, or the charity of your choice. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 20, 2020.