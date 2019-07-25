September 7, 1982 - July 22, 2019

Christopher Wayne Vest, 36, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Chris was born September 7, 1982 in San Antonio, Texas to Diane Pivonka and Jerry Vest. Chris loved country music oldies, visiting old Texas dancehalls, spending good times with his family and friends and spending as much time as he could with his son, Charlie. Chris's greatest accomplishment in this life was his son Charlie as he loved and adored him more than life itself. He would drop whatever he was doing to help a friend in need. Chris had a beautiful, old soul...he may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.



"Don't cry because I'm gone, smile because I lived."



Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, E.C.Vest; maternal grandfather, Albert H. Pivonka; uncle, Chuck Vest; and aunt, Jennie Patton. He is survived by his son, Charles "Charlie" Vest; parents, Jerry and Diane Vest; sister and brother in law, Heather and David Muecke; niece, Samantha Muecke; nephew and his family, William & Adrianna Muecke; great-nephew, Wesley Muecke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and grandmothers.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2019

1:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

2102 N. LOOP 1604 E.



Pastor Sarajane Shubert will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account made for Christopher's son, Charlie.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com





Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 25, 2019