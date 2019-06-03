Home

HURLEY FUNERAL HOME - DEVINE
303 College Ave.
Devine, TX 78016
830-663-4445
Cindy Wadsworth
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
January 18, 1955 - May 31, 2019
Cindy Belknap Wadsworth, age 64 of Devine, Texas passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Cindy was born January 18, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Lee N. Belknap and Jean (Smith) Belknap.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Doug Wadsworth of Devine; son, Lee A. Wadsworth of Devine; daughter, Anna E. Wadsworth of Ft. Worth; sisters, LaRae Curry of Springfield, VA, Bambi Belknap of Independence, KY, and Robin Smith of Aledo, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Services will conclude at the church.
Family has requested that memorials be made to the or Texas Children's Hospital.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories, or sign the guestbook may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 303 W. College Ave, Devine, Texas 78016 (830) 663-4445.
Published in Express-News on June 3, 2019
