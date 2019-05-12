|
April 28, 2019
A beautiful flower, Cynthia Cardenas Buecker, daughter of Alice and Horace Cardenas, wife of Bernard 'Ben' Buecker, received her heavenly reward on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by her father and sister Elaine, she is survived by husband Ben, mother Alice, siblings Kenneth, Russell, Frances and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was an adventurous beautiful child, a young pianist who danced ballet.
A graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University, she taught high school biology. Having an adventurous spirit, a courageous soul, and a desire to serve humanity, she joined the Peace Corps, serving two years in Malawi, Africa. With husband Ben she studied at Heidelberg University and worked with the US Armed Forces Headquarters, Germany. Singing with the Heidelberg University Choir, she fondly remembered their performance of Matthews Passion. Her love of the Lord was such that she joined the movement of Marian Priests at Little Flower, Devine Mercy International, was lay Apostle of the Returning King, and met with the Charismatics at St. Mary's Church. She received accolades from her employment as administrator in the Bexar County District Attorney's Offices and UT Health Science Center.
Services: Little Flower Basilica, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019