Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Little Flower Basilica
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Buecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Cardenas Buecker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cindy Cardenas Buecker Obituary
April 28, 2019
A beautiful flower, Cynthia Cardenas Buecker, daughter of Alice and Horace Cardenas, wife of Bernard 'Ben' Buecker, received her heavenly reward on April 28, 2019. Predeceased by her father and sister Elaine, she is survived by husband Ben, mother Alice, siblings Kenneth, Russell, Frances and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was an adventurous beautiful child, a young pianist who danced ballet.
A graduate of Our Lady of the Lake University, she taught high school biology. Having an adventurous spirit, a courageous soul, and a desire to serve humanity, she joined the Peace Corps, serving two years in Malawi, Africa. With husband Ben she studied at Heidelberg University and worked with the US Armed Forces Headquarters, Germany. Singing with the Heidelberg University Choir, she fondly remembered their performance of Matthews Passion. Her love of the Lord was such that she joined the movement of Marian Priests at Little Flower, Devine Mercy International, was lay Apostle of the Returning King, and met with the Charismatics at St. Mary's Church. She received accolades from her employment as administrator in the Bexar County District Attorney's Offices and UT Health Science Center.

Services: Little Flower Basilica, May 16, 9:30 a.m. and Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.